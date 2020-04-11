Video: Behind the Scenes at ESPN's HORSE Competition

ESPN discussed having more than eight players in its inaugural NBA HORSE challenge, which begins Sunday. but landed on a clean number that would allow it to quickly wrap up in case other leagues resumed play.

The competition which features Chris Paul, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Paul Pierce, and Chauncy Billups among others will air on ESPN and its streaming app (Sunday 6 to 8 p.m., Central). The event is a collaboration with the NBA, and the NBA Players Association. State Farm is donating $200,000 in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Friday, I had a chance to speak with an ESPN representative on how the idea came together, and how it will be executed when it hits the air. ESPN had to work with the NBA, and its players' association to find which players would be interested and available would be available in a fast turnaround the representative said.

The network did discuss having more than eight players be involved, but for a first-time event, eight gave them a clean number allowing them to crown a champion over a two-night span. The Quarterfinals will take place on Sunday with the semifinals and finals airing on Thursday.

A Major reason for wrapping up HORSE in a quick manner is the hope that live sporting events will resume at some point. For example, ESPN wouldn't want to have to prematurely end the contest because Major League Baseball decides to start playing games in Arizona.

If this inaugural competition is a success and other players are interested; HORSE could be more than a one-off time-filler according to an ESPN spokesperson. Some players will Zoom in from their homes while others have been sent cameras with a one-sheet on how to set things up.

A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intended to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player to accumulate the letters "HORSE" after failing to match five shots is eliminated.

ESPN can't have producers on-site due to social distancing so production will take place at home with computers. "Down and dirty," but still made for TV, and knowing ESPN's standards, it will still be a world-class production.

Vegas Likes Paul and Young:

Chris Paul and Trae Young have the best odds of winning the upcoming HORSE competition according to Sports Insider. Paul and Young are both plus 300, while Zach LaVine is plus 350.

If you're looking for a long shot, Tamika Catching is plus 1200.