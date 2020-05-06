Video: Do Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Still Trust in Sam Presti

Do Thunder fans still trust Sam Presti? It's a fair question to ask, and it's one you won't be able to get a consensus answer on.

The Thunder's current run of success in light of the Paul George and Russell Westbrook trades will have some fans feeling Presti has the Midas touch while others will see an organization that failed to win a championship with three MVPs. Neither answer is wrong, and it merely comes down to your perspective.

The Athletic is doing a survey trying to gauge how fans feel about the current state of the Thunder. One question reads, "If you had to choose between one championship or a decade-plus of NBA relevancy/competitiveness for the Thunder, which would you choose?"

Best guess most people would love to have the one championship. But, has the Thunder not winning a ring taken away any of the joy you've felt over the last 12 seasons?

Going to guess, you would say no. Even the year Kevin Durant missed 55 games with his Jones fracture, the Thunder still won 45 games, just missing the playoffs.

Aside from putting together a super team via free agency, which isn't realistic, Presti has built the Thunder in every conceivable way. He's gone through the draft, and he's shipped off young players to get the services of super-stars.

Each move put under the spotlight and not good enough for his critics. If he is forced to trade Chris Paul, it won't be popular, even if the move brings the Thunder success in the future, some fans will see Presti as "tearing down the team."

Presti is shrewd; the Clippers aren't looking forward to doing business with him anytime soon, the Magic may not take his calls either. Say what you want about no ring being the trophy case, but you can't argue with 12 years of successes.