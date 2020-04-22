Video: Kevin Durant's Pattern of Behavior Should Have the Brooklyn Nets Worried

You have to wonder if Draymond Green regrets all the phone calls and text he sent Kevin Durant trying to recruit KD to Golden State. Green says that Durant's unwillingness to come clean about his free agency plans caused stress within the Warriors.

"So, for instance, Kevin took the one-year deal on his own."... "So that was kind of the elephant in the room." Green was speaking with Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera on the WRTS: After Party Podcast.

Green says, "You can't just leave the elephant in the room, because what happened was the question came to us every day, like every time we spoke to the media, Klay and myself was asked about our contract."..."It was strictly due to Kevin because while that was going on, Klay was saying, 'I want to be a Warrior forever. I want to be here."

"We started this thing. This is where I want to be.' I'm saying, 'Yo, I want to be here for my career."... "We started this, we built this, I want to finish my career here with the guys I started it with."

"And then you kind of had Kevin, [saying] like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do next year, and it don't matter'; but it does matter, because you're not the only person that has to answer that question."

You could give Durant a pass for how he handled things in Oklahoma City by chalking it up to youth. But that excuse doesn't play at Golden State.

The most significant advantage that the Warriors had over the Thunder was that Golden State already had a championship pedigree and a head coach in Steve Kerr, who had been through a similar situation with the Bulls in 97-98. According to Green, Kerr took a page from Phil Jackson's book of zen. "Let's just enjoy this year for what it is because we don't know what next year holds'... it didn't necessarily carry the same weight because what should have happened was Kevin come out and say, 'Hey, man, this is it, so let's do this,' or 'This isn't it.'"

If Durant can have that kind of impact on the juggernaut Warriors, you can only imagine what he was doing to the hard-luck Thunder. Durant's pattern of behavior should have his Nets teammates worried.

But, then again, he wouldn't do them dirty? Would he?