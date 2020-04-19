Video: NBA can Make Academies Work in America

The NBA got a big win this week when high school stars Jalen Green, and Isaiah Todd chose the G-League Pathway program over spending a year in college or playing abroad. Todd and Green will make $500,000 while attending life skills classes that will help them develop as professionals.

In a way, the association has already been doing this for kids worldwide with their basketball academies. According to its website, the NBA has academies in China, Senegal, Australia, Mexico, and India.

Depending on the location of the academy athletes either attended a local public school or receive a scholarship to a nearby private school. More importantly, they are also taught how to handle themselves once they get the chance to play for money.

" In addition to academic development, the student-athletes receive life-skills training, including health and wellness education, financial management, and career development."

They receive instruction from league trained coaches, play against other elite competition, and use NBA level facilities. If this can work in China, it will also be successful in America.

As the Czar of Basketball, I would open 30 academies (one for each team) in the United States. You could admit kids starting as early as six as long as they show basketball proficiency.

The teams from each of the academies would play against each other, and AAU traveling teams. You do a year-round program, allowing cooperate sponsors and shoe companies the ability to funnel money into accounts that students would have access to after they complete their senior year of high school.

If a player chooses to go pro, you give them the money as a signing bonus if they decided to go to college, you take that money and pay for the scholarship the school would have given them. College coaches would love this, not only are they getting an NBA trained talent, but they will also have a scholarship free to give a kid who didn't have the same opportunity.

Adam Silver could also stipulate that if an athlete chooses the university route, he must stay three years before entering the NBA draft. Everybody wins.

All it takes is a few people to get in a room and execute this idea. You can also use these academies to train future, referees, coaches, front office people, and public relations professionals.

It's an idea long overdue, and considering Silver has some time on his hands, maybe he can put this plan into action.