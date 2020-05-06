Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Deserved to Have Some of Their Uniforms Ranked by ESPN

During the NBA's hiatus, ESPN decided to rank the top 74 uniforms in league history. Understandably the Showtime Lakers and the Celtics classic green unis took the top spots.

But, amongst the Heat's Vice Collection, The Raptors original Dino's and The Pistons Teal Horse (Yuck!), there was not one mention of the Thunder. I checked to see if any stipulations would have kept Oklahoma City out of the discussion, there weren't.

"For the purposes of this exercise, we considered a team's jersey set (home, road, alternate) a single entity unless the styles differed in ways more significant than a color swap, something that has happened more frequently in this era of jersey "editions," some of which are worn only a handful of times each year."

Nostalgia can creep up in these debates causing the sanest individual to think the Vancouver Grizzlies road uniforms or any number combinations worn by the Atlanta Hawks could be more eye-catching than the current Icon jerseys the Thunder support.

Most disturbing was the fact that the new City Editions were given no consideration. The uniform pays homage to the victims and survivors of the April 19th, 1995 bombing.

Not to take a dig at any other organization, but it's hard to imagine there is a more meaningful uniform in all sports. The truth is, I'm biased.

Growing up in Oklahoma, there is a lot of pride that comes with covering the Thunder; there is an even more enormous pride to see the letters OKC emblazoned on the original sunset orange jerseys.

So, when the Thunder gets left off of any list mentioning the NBA, it's like the state gets left off the list. Forgive me if I let pride cloud my decision on criticizing ESPN, but they got this one wrong.