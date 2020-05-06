Video: Richard Jefferson Would Trade his Championship Ring to Chris Paul for $44,000,000

Happy 35th birthday to Thunder point guard Chris Paul. Your present, a championship ring from Richard Jefferson.

Jefferson says he would give Paul the ring he won in 2016 with the Clevland Cavaliers, in exchange for the $44,000,000 Paul will make in the last year of his contract. Paul's status was a topic of conversion on The Jump with Rachel Nichols this afternoon.

The overall feeling from Nichols, Jefferson, and Chiney Ogwumike is that Paul should not waive the last year of his deal just to chase a crown. Jefferson says, "I look at what he could do later in his career more like Jason Kidd."

" Jason Kidd was a dominate, dominate player, and then he went to Dallas."... "As more of a ball-control guy, he wasn't the triple-double every night, like he was, but he was still a great, great point guard."..."I think when this contract is up, Chris Paul could have one or two more years as a starting point guard for a championship team at a level that the pay probably matches his play a little bit better."

Kidd was 38 in 2011 when as Maverick's starting point guard, he helped them beat the Heat in six games to win the NBA championship. Nichols says," When you're talking about a title-contending team If we're really honest, that's only one or two, or maybe three teams in the entire NBA."

"And even then, as we saw in his first year with the Rockets paired with James Harden, it is so hard to get over the hump when there is another dominate team in the league." ..."For them (Rockets) of course, it was the Warriors may be in the next couple of years it's gonna be the Bucks."..."I don't know if you risk it all, certainly that $44,000,000 to maybe possibly go win that that title."

Nichols also points out that since there is no guarantee to hang a banner by switching teams that Paul might be better off staying in Oklahoma City. Paul's future with the Thunder is up to Sam Presti, but, there is no question, Presti is appreciative of the impact Paul is making with the Thunder.

"You've probably heard everyone talk about this, but he's an incredibly committed professional, and because of that I think that level of commitment to all aspects of being an NBA player, it's going to allow you to sustain play for a long time."..."And he takes advantage of, I think, everything within his control to raise his performance and sustain his performance."