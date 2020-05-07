InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: Still no Word from the Oklahoma City Thunder

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder still won't say if they plan on opening team facility doors on Friday. As of now, the Kings, Cavilers, Trailblazers, and Nuggets are all expecting to welcome players back for voluntary workouts.  

According to the New York Times, Texas's stay at home order expired on April 30th, despite that fact, Mark Cuban says the Mavericks will keep their gym closed. Cuban says, "The problem obviously is that because we can't test people, then we can't assure anybody's safety, whether they're basketball players or anybody else."... "Even though we can try to take all different kinds of precautions, it's just not worth it – particularly when our guys are staying in shape, and they're going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways."

The NBA has told teams not to test asymptomatic players; with widespread testing not available to the public, the league is being sensitive to using tests on players that show no symptoms of COVID-19.  Cuban says this is a matter of trust "Seriously. If you're a player, who do you trust with your life?" 

"If you're a coach or a trainer or, anybody for that matter, that's essential personnel for getting something back together, do you trust the hotel that we're going to stay at to keep everything safe -- the technology they're using, the protocols they're using?" 

The NBA is telling teams not to test asymptomatic players. With there being a limited number of COVID-19 testing kits available to the general public the league is sensitive to using tests on players that show no symptoms of coronavirus.   

Portland's CJ McCollum tells Yahoo Sports "I get the measures [the league is] taking. But you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, 'Is it really worth it?' It's either safe or it's not."

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti wants teams to be in lockstep with the association when it comes to restarting the season. "I just think it's incumbent on the teams to really follow the lead of the league leadership in this situation because there's not going to be a perfect solution." 

"In the event, we are in a position to play again, obviously the health and wellness of staff, players, fans, everybody involved, that's a decision that needs to be made way above anyone at a team level. "

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Do Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Still Trust in Sam Presti

A recent survey from The Athletic ask Thunder fans would they prefer one championship to a decade of success. We'll tell you why Presti is the guy lead Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Will the Oklahoma City Thunder Open Team Facility Doors on Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not confirmed if they will open team facility doors Friday.

Erik Gee

Video: Richard Jefferson Would Trade his Championship Ring to Chris Paul for $44,000,000

Richard Jefferson says he would trade Chris Paul his championship ring for $44,000,000.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Deserved to Have Some of Their Uniforms Ranked by ESPN

ESPN Ranked their top 74 NBA uniforms of all-time and the Thunder did not show up on the list. We'll tell who was ranked over them, and why ESPN is wrong.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Current Season Would Make an Excellent 30 for 30

We'll tell you why this season in Thunder history would make the best 30 for 30.

Erik Gee

Video: How do Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan Stack Up

We'll tell you which Michael Jordan Russell Westbrook comparisons make sense.

Erik Gee

There is Still Hope the NBA Season Will Resume

How committed is the NBA to finishing its season? We'll tell you what Chris Paul and LeBron James have to say.

Erik Gee

NBA Concerned About Older Coaches and Staff Going Back to Work

While the NBA shoots for a target date of May 8th to reopen facility doors, some General Managers are concerned about older coaches and staff going back to work.

Erik Gee

NBA Eyes December Start for Next Season

The NBA board of governors is talking about pushing the start of next season back to December. We'll tell you why that's a good thing.

Erik Gee

Video: How Serious are the New York Knicks About Chris Paul

We'll tell you what the Thunder need in return to even think about trading Chris Paul to New York.

Erik Gee