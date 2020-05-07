Video: Still no Word from the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder still won't say if they plan on opening team facility doors on Friday. As of now, the Kings, Cavilers, Trailblazers, and Nuggets are all expecting to welcome players back for voluntary workouts.

According to the New York Times, Texas's stay at home order expired on April 30th, despite that fact, Mark Cuban says the Mavericks will keep their gym closed. Cuban says, "The problem obviously is that because we can't test people, then we can't assure anybody's safety, whether they're basketball players or anybody else."... "Even though we can try to take all different kinds of precautions, it's just not worth it – particularly when our guys are staying in shape, and they're going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways."

The NBA has told teams not to test asymptomatic players; with widespread testing not available to the public, the league is being sensitive to using tests on players that show no symptoms of COVID-19. Cuban says this is a matter of trust "Seriously. If you're a player, who do you trust with your life?"

"If you're a coach or a trainer or, anybody for that matter, that's essential personnel for getting something back together, do you trust the hotel that we're going to stay at to keep everything safe -- the technology they're using, the protocols they're using?"

The NBA is telling teams not to test asymptomatic players. With there being a limited number of COVID-19 testing kits available to the general public the league is sensitive to using tests on players that show no symptoms of coronavirus.

Portland's CJ McCollum tells Yahoo Sports "I get the measures [the league is] taking. But you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, 'Is it really worth it?' It's either safe or it's not."

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti wants teams to be in lockstep with the association when it comes to restarting the season. "I just think it's incumbent on the teams to really follow the lead of the league leadership in this situation because there's not going to be a perfect solution."

"In the event, we are in a position to play again, obviously the health and wellness of staff, players, fans, everybody involved, that's a decision that needs to be made way above anyone at a team level. "