In a survey by Seton Hall, 72 percent of sports fans say they would not feel safe attending games unless there was a vaccine for COVID-19. That's not alarming; most people will choose safety over a night out.

What is alarming is that 76 percent of those 762 that participated say they would watch games on tv if there we no fans present. Why?

Gene Smith Athletic director at Ohio State says, "I figured if we don't have fans in the stands, we've determined it's not safe for them in a gathering environment. So why would it be safe for the players?" Well said, sir.

As tired as we are of watching Tiger King, we shouldn't want to put anyone at risk for our entertainment no matter what their chosen profession. Coronavirus has taken the lives of over 7,000 people in New York alone.

To the NBA's credit, Adam Silver and Mark Cuban are both saying unless medical experts give a thumbs up, they will not put any players back on the floor. Nor should they, as much as we want to see Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexnder play again it shouldn't be hazardous to their health.

Canceling the season would be better than having more player test positive for COVID-19. Silver seems to agree with that mentality.

The NBA will return when the time is right, and hopefully, with fans in packed arenas. If that is sometime in fall or later, it's a small price to pay to prevent someone from dying.