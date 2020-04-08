InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: Why the Oklahoma City Thunder Should Retire Kevin Durant's Jersey

Erik Gee

Kevin Garnett will have his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics. Let that sit for a second. 

Arguably the most significant organization in the NBA's history isn't going to let anyone wear the number 5 from this day forward. Pretty heady stuff for a guy who only spent six of his 21 seasons in Boston. 

Not that Garnett wasn't a significant part of Celtic history, he did help them earn their 17th (most in the NBA) championship and had them within an earshot of winning number 18. For all he accomplished in Boston, Garnett is going to be remembered as Minnesota Timberwolf.   

But he doesn't want that distinction. Garnett says Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor made unfulfilled promises when he returned to the team in 2014. As a result, Garnett would consider the gesture of retiring his number 21 as hollow.

Garnett's recent outburst got me thinking about our own Kevin. Would Durant feel the same as Garnett were Clay Bennett to want to hang his jersey in the Peake rafters? 

Last year in an interview with the Wallstreet Journal Darunt couldn't help himself when took a swipe at Oklahoma City's front office. "the organization, the GM, I ain't talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left."

Sam Presti responded, "I think we've been 100 percent, consistent relative, to the way we feel about him, recognizing his contributions to not only the team but the city." By his actions over the last four years, Durant comes across as hurt. 

The Thunder have treated Durant with nothing but class since he left. Outside of a few passive-aggressive comments from Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams, there has been no attempt to besmirch his reputation. 

As a show of respect, the Thunder should hang his jersey next to Nick Collison's. Not only will this speak to what kind of organization Bennett runs, but it also gives you the last word, and maybe Durant can heal from his unresolved feeling about his time in Oklahoma City.   

   

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Looking at Rapid Results Test

The NBA is looking at rapid results test as way to get the league back on the floor.

Erik Gee

What are the Futures of Danilo Gallinari, Nerlens Noel and Dennis Schroder

We are looking at some of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder this offseason.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Adam Silver says May 1st Will Be the Earliest we Know About the Rest of the Season

Adam Silver says May 1st will be the earliest we will know about the rest of this season.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari says Italy has a Great Friend in Chris Paul

Danilo Gallinari on Chris Paul's efforts to help Italy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder 30 for 30 Moments

Here are the moments that will top the list for the Thunder's 30 for 30

AndrewMartin

by

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Most Significant Questions for This Offseason

If the Season doesn't return here are the Thunder's three biggest questions that must be answered.

Erik Gee

Luguentz Dort and the Thunder Crush the Spurs 131-103

Almost two weeks after getting hammered by the Spurs the Thunder turns the tables with 131-103 ripping of San Antonio. Lou Dort was one of eight Thunder players in Double figures. We'll tell you if he's worried about getting a full-time NBA contract.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

The President Says the NFL Should Start on Time, but what about the NBA?

President Trump says the NFL should start on time, we'll tell you where that leaves the NBA.

Erik Gee

NBA Cares Not Just a Slogan

NBA Players are stepping up during the world's time of need. Puls, KD bows out in round one of the players 2k tournament.

Erik Gee

Thunder Eliminate the Jazz, Advance to Western Conference Semifinals

In Sports Illustrated's simulation of the NBA playoffs, Oklahoma City takes out Utah in round one. We'll tell you how they did it and what happens in round two.

Erik Gee