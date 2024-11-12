What Kenrich Williams’ Return Means for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City received some devastating news late Sunday night after the team dropped its second game of the season in a home loss to the Golden State Warriors. Star center Chet Holmgren will be out for the foreseeable future with a serious hip injury, which certainly overshadows the Thunder’s terrific start to the season.
With an 8-2 record, Oklahoma City has looked like one of the NBA’s most dominant teams. An injury to Holmgren certainly changes things and will be a huge loss to the rotation moving forward. Holmgren is irreplaceable, as a potential All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The hope now is for the Thunder to have Holmgren ready for game action before the playoffs begin so the team can still make a run at a championship. With the time table given, it’s certainly a possibility.
But what does that mean for the Thunder in the meantime? Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams should both be nearing a return, which will certainly help. Kenrich Williams, though, is active for the first time all season on Monday night.
Williams wasn’t a huge piece of the rotation when Holmgren was added to the lineup a season ago, but he’s been an integral part in Oklahoma City’s effort to turn this thing around. When the Thunder made the play-in in 2022-23, and even the season before that, Williams was the beginning of Oklahoma City’s small ball operation.
While the Holmgren news is devastating on many fronts, Oklahoma City’s small ball lineup has been a massive part of the team’s success this season. Williams knows what it’s like to fill the undersized center role and has more knowledge of the offense and skill sets around him than anyone else. Even when Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams return, Kenrich Williams could continue to operate the small ball lineup with ease. It’s just back to his bread and butter as a player.
It might not seem like his return is a big deal, but it certainly could be. He brings toughness and grit that the Thunder desperately needs and a willingness to rebound that the team will be missing. His experience in the system and ability to step in and help Oklahoma City’s guard heavy lineups will be crucial. The Thunder could try to ease him back, but Williams should help this team in Holmgren’s absence.
