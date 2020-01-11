ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

What Kevin Durant vs. Kendrick Perkins on Twitter Says About Thunder Culture, KD, and OKC Fans

Erik Gee

Let's discuss the recent Twitter kerfuffle between former Thunder players Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant. If you don't know, the brouhaha started after Perkins Tweeted out that he would tell us on Sports Center why Russell Westbrook was the best to wear a Thunder Jersey. Durant responded with a series of tweets insulting Perkins's play and calling him out for his lack of contribution during his time with the Thunder.  Of course, Perkins went for the throat by calling Durant's move to the Warriors weak. We've posted some of the tweets below. Perkins has since responded on ESPN letting everyone within earshot know, his role as an enforcer is what helped the Thunder start advancing in the playoffs. 

To do this topic tree justice, you have to look at all the branches one by one. This beef can't simply be summed up in 300 words, and it says just as much about the Thunder, it's culture, and it's fans as it does about Durant. 

Kevin Durant is the best player to have ever donned a Thunder uniform. There I said it. Wasn't it easy, but it is the truth.  Want proof? Durant's MVP season, Westbrook missed 27 games after knee surgery.  During that span, the Thunder went 20-7 while Durant averaged 35 points. Durant also scored at least 40 points 14 times that season. Oklahoma City finished second that season in the western conference behind the Spurs and lost to San Antonio in the Conference Finals. 2013-2014 was Durant showing his maturation as a player. The season before, the Thunder was knocked out of the playoffs by the Grizzlies after Westbrook suffered a knee injury. Durant couldn't carry the Thunder then, but a few months later, he showed the world just how much of a difference-maker he could be if given a chance. Right, Westbrook has three straight seasons of averaging a triple-double and put the Thunder on his back the year Durant left for Golden State, but Westbrook couldn't get past the first round of the Playoffs with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Durant couldn't win a championship with Westbrook. To blast either player for coming up short while they were here creates a vicious circle. There are as many arguments for and against Westbrook as well as Durant  - you could spend all year at a bar with your friends discussing this, and neither you nor them would be wrong. 

 

Durant ultimately wants to feel that his time here was appreciated. 

Which brings us to his relationship with the rest of his Oklahoma City teammates.  Publicly, Durant never called out anyone during his time here. In fact, during that period, Perkins was the most criticized player with the Thunder, and Durant always had his back. Remember how we don't know about how well Perkins sets "banana screens" - still not sure what a banana screen is and don't tell me - I want to feel like that is something Durant came up with off the top of his head to keep cohesion in the locker room. Those that covered the Thunder at the time talked about how Perkins was the voice both Durant and Westbrook would be willing to listen to if any issues arose. 

There was always the aura of togetherness presented to the media and the fans, which we now know was false.  Give credit to Sam Presti and Scott Brooks for never letting any sense of conflict tear the Thunder apart; this also proves talent can overcome lack of team chemistry. Durant's actions (social media burner accounts, etc.) since leaving Oklahoma City paint a picture of isolation, awkwardness, and childlike behavior.  His athletism and basketball IQ are unquestioned, but his decision-making skills off the court and leadership within a team setting seem to lend credence to the idea that it was never Durant's team.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Paul and the Thunder Hammer the Rockets on Westbrooks Homecoming

Russell Westbrook scores 34, but the Thunder smash the Rockets 113-92.

Erik Gee

Gallinari is Back, Noel is out, and Westbrook Returns

The Thunder will get Danilo Gallinari Back for tonight's game with the Houston Rockets, but Nerlens Noel is still on the shelf, and Russell Westbrook is back for the first time since becoming a Rocket.

Erik Gee

Woj Bomb "Oklahoma City Open for Business"

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the Thunder could be active the closer we get to the trade deadline.

Erik Gee

No Sleep for the Thunder in Brooklyn

Behind Chris Paul's 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, the Thunder beat the Nets 111-103.

Erik Gee

Sixers Outshoot Thunder

The Thunder's comback bid comes up short to the 76ERS

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel Out vs. the 76ERS, Thunder Reacall Justin Patton

Nerlens Noel sprained his right ankle Saturday in the Thunder's win over Cleveland and will sit out Monday's game with 76ERS.

Erik Gee

Thunder Rock Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight on Saturday with 121-106 hammering of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Erik Gee

Lugentz Dort and Kevin Hervey Score Nine Each in Blue's loss to the Go-Go

Two-way players Kevin Hervey and Lguentz Dort each scored nine points in the Blue's 118-111 loss.

Erik Gee

Justin Patton's Season High not Enough for Blue

Just Patton scores a season high 18 points as the Blue lose to the Bayhawks 109-107.

Erik Gee

Thunder go for Five Straight

The Thunder look to make it five straight wins when they play the Cavilers Saturday at Rocket Mortage Field House.

Erik Gee