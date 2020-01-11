What Kevin Durant vs. Kendrick Perkins on Twitter Says About Thunder Culture, KD, and OKC Fans

Let's discuss the recent Twitter kerfuffle between former Thunder players Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant. If you don't know, the brouhaha started after Perkins Tweeted out that he would tell us on Sports Center why Russell Westbrook was the best to wear a Thunder Jersey. Durant responded with a series of tweets insulting Perkins's play and calling him out for his lack of contribution during his time with the Thunder. Of course, Perkins went for the throat by calling Durant's move to the Warriors weak. We've posted some of the tweets below. Perkins has since responded on ESPN letting everyone within earshot know, his role as an enforcer is what helped the Thunder start advancing in the playoffs.

To do this topic tree justice, you have to look at all the branches one by one. This beef can't simply be summed up in 300 words, and it says just as much about the Thunder, it's culture, and it's fans as it does about Durant.

Kevin Durant is the best player to have ever donned a Thunder uniform. There I said it. Wasn't it easy, but it is the truth. Want proof? Durant's MVP season, Westbrook missed 27 games after knee surgery. During that span, the Thunder went 20-7 while Durant averaged 35 points. Durant also scored at least 40 points 14 times that season. Oklahoma City finished second that season in the western conference behind the Spurs and lost to San Antonio in the Conference Finals. 2013-2014 was Durant showing his maturation as a player. The season before, the Thunder was knocked out of the playoffs by the Grizzlies after Westbrook suffered a knee injury. Durant couldn't carry the Thunder then, but a few months later, he showed the world just how much of a difference-maker he could be if given a chance. Right, Westbrook has three straight seasons of averaging a triple-double and put the Thunder on his back the year Durant left for Golden State, but Westbrook couldn't get past the first round of the Playoffs with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Durant couldn't win a championship with Westbrook. To blast either player for coming up short while they were here creates a vicious circle. There are as many arguments for and against Westbrook as well as Durant - you could spend all year at a bar with your friends discussing this, and neither you nor them would be wrong.

Durant ultimately wants to feel that his time here was appreciated.

Which brings us to his relationship with the rest of his Oklahoma City teammates. Publicly, Durant never called out anyone during his time here. In fact, during that period, Perkins was the most criticized player with the Thunder, and Durant always had his back. Remember how we don't know about how well Perkins sets "banana screens" - still not sure what a banana screen is and don't tell me - I want to feel like that is something Durant came up with off the top of his head to keep cohesion in the locker room. Those that covered the Thunder at the time talked about how Perkins was the voice both Durant and Westbrook would be willing to listen to if any issues arose.

There was always the aura of togetherness presented to the media and the fans, which we now know was false. Give credit to Sam Presti and Scott Brooks for never letting any sense of conflict tear the Thunder apart; this also proves talent can overcome lack of team chemistry. Durant's actions (social media burner accounts, etc.) since leaving Oklahoma City paint a picture of isolation, awkwardness, and childlike behavior. His athletism and basketball IQ are unquestioned, but his decision-making skills off the court and leadership within a team setting seem to lend credence to the idea that it was never Durant's team.