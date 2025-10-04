What To Look For in Nikola Topic's OKC Thunder Preseason Debut
The Oklahoma City Thunder are no strangers to delayed debuts for lottery picks. Two seasons ago, center Chet Holmgren made his NBA debut after missing his entire first season due to an injury, acting as a "redshirt" season for the former No. 2 overall draft pick.
After following the same path as Holmgren, sitting out a whole year due to a torn ACL, guard Nikola Topic is one step closer to making his official NBA debut. Topic is more than excited to get back into action.
"Just to be a part of the team now... It feels amazing," Topic said during his media day availability.
It was a long road for Topic to get to this point, from being consistently projected top-10 in his class to falling to No. 12 after his injury, he more than deserves to be in this position.
If the Serbian guard steps on the court for the Thunder's preseason opener Sunday night in North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, be sure to look for his fit with the Thunder's stars, his vision across the court and his first step driving to the rim.
Having a good fit with the other creators on the Thunder roster will do numbers for Topic's game, but that will take time. If Topic comes out of the gate with a great connection with OKC's stars, his potential as a bench playmaker will be fully unlocked.
Topic spoke on how he wants to help stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams succeed this season at media day.
"I think I help them maybe like get the ball up the court or something like that. And just make some passes, get defense off their backs, try to get attention to some other way," Topic said.
Williams, currently listed as a game-time decision on ESPN, will most likely be out for the game as he is working back from offseason wrist surgery. Seeing his fit with Gilgeous-Alexander will be a possibility, however.
His court vision was Topic's main trait that made him such a highly touted prospect in the pre-draft process. NBA Summer League showed the hype was real.
Topic averaged 5.8 assists at Summer League and his vision shone bright, setting up players across the perimeter and inside the paint.
Topic's slashing ability was a strong trait before his injury, but he was unable to consistently showcase the ability against high levels of defensive focus in Summer League. With a championship supporting cast, this preseason is the perfect chance to prove his athleticism is fully back after a long road to recovery.
The Thunder return to action Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. against the Charlotte Hornets in North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on the Thunder App.