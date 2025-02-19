Where OKC Thunder NBA Draft Picks Stand at All-Star Break
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the NBA at 44-10. Though, with the bites at the apple Sam Presti has collected with stockpiling picks, the Thunder could still be active players in the NBA Draft lottery.
All eyes turn to the Philadelphia 76ers who are in the midst of a forgettable injury-riddled season which places the Liberty Bell Ballers with the sixth-worst record in the NBA at 20-34, tied with the tanking Brooklyn Nets.
The 76ers will still attempt a play-in push post All-Star Break, but have an uphill climb to get there. Oklahoma City owns a top-six protected first-round pick from Philadelphia which would convey to the Thunder if the pick lands 7-30.
As it sits right now, the 76ers have a 30.7% chance to land at the No. 7 pick, 21.7% chance to land at No. 8, 4.0% chance to land at No. 9 and 0.2% chance to slot in at No. 10. In any of those cases, that pick head to Oklahoma City.
The Thunder also own a pick swap with the L.A. Clippers which will be executed as the Clippers do not have a chance to catch the Thunder in the standings. Right now, the pick lands at No. 22 if the season ended today.
Oklahoma City also owns the Atlanta Hawks second round pick, which based off the current standings would be No. 42.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.