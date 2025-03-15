Who is OKC Thunder’s ‘Nightmare Matchup’ in the Playoffs?
Oklahoma City’s surge to the top has them in contention to win an NBA championship. Mostly everywhere, the Thunder and the Celtics are the overwhelming favorite to win the Finals.
For the Thunder, it makes sense. Oklahoma City has had unbelievable success against the NBA’s best teams this season. They rise to the level of competition and overpower other rock solid teams. To back it up, the Thunder are currently 8-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks this season.
It’s hard to find a matchup on paper that looks extra tough for Oklahoma City. Of course, the Western Conference is brutal, there’s not a particularly easy matchup across the board — especially in the playoffs. But with a 54-12 record, there’s not many teams that expose a weakness.
Bleacher Report wrote about each team’s nightmare playoff matchup, and drew a good explanation for Oklahoma City’s familiar foe.
“The Warriors, however, have proven to be a tough matchup,” Greg Swartz wrote. “OKC's lone win in three meetings (a four-point victory in Nov.) came when Golden State was without Stephen Curry, and none of their contests have come since the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler.
“Given how well Golden State has played with Butler (12-1), OKC may very well have to face the Warriors in the second round.”
Oklahoma City will have a chance to even out the season series down the stretch, but the Warriors will always be a scary matchup as long as Steph Curry is in the lineup. In the playoffs, when everything is on the line, it’s hard to bet against someone like Curry.
Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense would bode well for the Thunder against Golden State, though, and the addition of Jimmy Butler takes away more outside shooting on the floor — which is how to beat the Thunder.
For diehard Thunder fans, a series with the Warriors might be hard to stomach. Oklahoma City would have a good chance, though, despite the Warriors turning into a rock solid team.
