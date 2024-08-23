Why Chet Holmgren is OKC Thunder’s Best Chance at an All-Defensive Team
Oklahoma City is one of the only teams in the NBA that can truthfully say they have three All-Defensive Team candidates on their roster. The Thunder’s rotation appears to be one of the best in the league on both ends of the floor, but the defense is unmatched.
An already great unit added Alex Caruso this offseason — who already has two All-Defensive Team selections to his name. He is universally known as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and will fit in Oklahoma City like a glove. His versatility and ability to guard taller players will be a massive plus with the Thunder as Mark Daigneault loves to play positionless basketball. Caruso fits the mold.
Lu Dort is another obvious defensive star for the Thunder and has anchored the defense over the last few years. He’s a bruiser, the ultimate hustle guy, and someone Oklahoma City has relied on to shut down the league’s top stars. There’s no doubt he’ll get enough attention for a defensive award at some point in his career. Cason Wallace might have chance later on in his career, too, after his promising rookie season, but his role won’t be big enough yet.
Both Caruso and Dort could make an All-Defensive Team, and each player certainly has a realistic chance, but Chet Holmgren might just be the Thunder’s best shot. Concerns about his weight were quickly put to rest when his elite ball tracking skills and timing took over on the defensive end. Even when bigger opponents backed him down, he was a threat to block the shot at all times.
With Isaiah Hartenstein now on the team, the hope would be for Holmgren to roam more than he did a season ago. If he’s able to roam, his block numbers will skyrocket and he’ll be able to help even more aggressively on defense.
A season ago, Holmgren was already a force to be reckoned with and one of the best rookie defenders the NBA has seen in a long time. He averaged 2.3 blocks and 0.6 steals, anchoring one of the top defenses in the NBA.
With added weight and muscle, Holmgren will only improve down low. Now that he has a season under his belt, he understands what to expect from NBA big men and how to improve his defensive skillset. He’ll get more attention from the national media, too, now that Oklahoma City is a contender and he has lived up to the hype.
All-Defensive Teams and the Defensive Player of the Year Award have loved big men like Holmgren on defense in recent years. Rudy Gobert is a prime example. If Holmgren can build on his success from a year ago, he has the Thunder’s best shot at an All-Defensive honor.
