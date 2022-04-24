Why the Thunder Shouldn't Draft a Center Outside of the Top Three

While drafting a center for need would certainly make the Thunder better in the now, it could cap the team's ceiling.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in an interesting spot heading into the draft lottery selection and the NBA Draft. After a season of losses and tanking, OKC has the fourth best odds at the No. 1 pick.

If the Thunder falls outside of the top three, they’re going to have a choice to make directly impacting the future core. Taking a guard would likely create a logjam, while the three best forward prospects are off the board. OKC is not in a position to draft for fit, rather they need to draft the most talented, highest ceiling player in every scenario.

In my opinion, it would make the most sense for OKC to hold off on a big man if it’s not the top three. The reason the Thunder have been able to hold the keys to the tank each season is because of their purposeful (maybe) lack of center.

Not having a true, impact center has helped the Thunder with draft positioning two years in a row now. The last time the Thunder had a solid center, they started winning games and Al Horford played his way into a trade netting first round picks.

At any point next season, OKC could decide it’s in the best direction of the franchise to shift towards progression, like Sam Presti said. If that’s the case, management’s eyes might be drifting over to one of the best prospects in recent memory in Victor Wemanyama. At 7-foot-2 and maybe taller, he would fit in seamlessly at the center spot for Oklahoma City.

If the Thunder try to draft a big man too early and solely out of need, though, it might make the current team better but cap the future team’s ceiling in the long run. It would be better to wait it out for the perfect big man fit instead of trying to take a forward that doesn’t match OKC’s direction as a whole.

The Thunder should absolutely select one of the elite big men prospects if they sneak into the top three. Chet Holmgren’s size and unique build would be a perfect anchor for Oklahoma City. But if the Thunder fall out of the top three, they shouldn’t feel the need to reach on a big because of team need.

Waiting on drafting a big man gives Presti the keys to operate the way he needs to operate next season.

