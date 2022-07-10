Williams Leads the Way Despite Thunder Dropping Game to Rockets

Coming off a challenging seven-point performance, Jalen Williams once again was stellar for Oklahoma City.

The rookie lottery selection kept OKC in the game as the shooting from other young players struggled to find stride. Williams is fighting to be one of the first Thunder players off the bench in the regular season. Saturday will definitely help his case.

He shot 7-of-12 from the field with a team-high 15 points. Williams also grabbed five rebounds and two steals. Williams has been ultra-efficient for the Thunder in the Summer League and continues to show his amazing scoring ability, which he showcased at Santa Clara.



With other guards and rookies struggling to find any groove, Williams stepped up showing leadership ability and clutchness when needed. He also continued to showcase the reasons Sam Presti took him at No. 12 with his cuts and ability to finish at the rim.