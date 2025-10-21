With Multiple Injuries, Who Will Step Up for OKC Thunder on Opening Night?
Oklahoma City opens the 2025-26 regular season on Tuesday evening with an exciting home matchup against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.
Even to start the season, though, the Thunder will be without a few important pieces of the team's roster. All-NBA wing Jalen Williams is out after undergoing a wrist surgery over the offseason, leaving OKC without one of its primary two-way stars and a key starter.
Additionally, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams are out for the Oklahoma City's season opener. While missing Joe and Kenrich Williams won't be as detrimental to the team's efforts, the two are still rotation players, especially during the regular season.
As a result, the Thunder will likely be looking for significant contributions elsewhere on the roster.
Ajay Mitchell isn't listed on OKC's injury report and should be able to give the Thunder decent minutes after an impressive summer league showing. Prior to his time in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas this summer, Mitchelll received NBA Finals minutes as a rookie, even after missing significant time with a toe injury.
Mark Daigneault's willingness to insert Mitchell into the rotation against Indiana, even if briefly, shows the trust that Oklahoma City's head coach has in the young guard. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, the 23-year-old averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 49% from the field and 38.3% from deep in 16.6 minutes per game across 36 contests as a rookie.
Mitchell appeared in only one preseason game leading into the regular season, tallying 16 points, 3 assists, a rebound, two steals and a block in 15 minutes on the floor. With Mitchell healthy heading into his second NBA season, the UC Santa Barbara product could see an even bigger role for OKC, especially early in the season.
The Thunder may also turn to players like Ousmane Dieng with Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams both out of the lineup. While Dieng hasn't produced much throughout his time in the NBA, the French wing prospect won G League Finals MVP in 2024, and recently notched an impressive game-winner to close out Oklahoma City's preseason slate.
Despite his G League accolades and preseason accomplishments, Dieng hasn't been able to crack into OKC's rotation since being drafted in 2022. With a few injuries, though, Dieng could get another chance to prove himself early this season.
Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Dieng needs to make enough of an impact to secure a spot on the Thunder's roster past this season.
