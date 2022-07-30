Young Thunder Core Laid Framework in Summer League

Oklahoma City’s Summer League, was for all intents and purposes, a success.

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren flashed brilliance, lottery picks at times showcased why they were selected high and role players foreshadowed their fit in the future Thunder configuration.

OKC’s pieces laid down the theoretical framework, and will look to build on that in the next stage of their early careers.

Holmgren flashed his legitimate superstar upside: hitting tough shots, putting the ball on the floor, playmaking and performing well as the handler in the pick-and-roll.

Jalen Williams showed why Presti valued him so highly: his ability to function as a secondary playmaker, but also showed premier ability to succeed off-ball.

Ousmane Dieng, despite likely showing the least, still had success in the open floor, using his length to drive his way to the ring and disrupt on defense.

Each of Oklahoma City’s newest adds showed versions of what they’ll be in the NBA, and the team’s returners each had strong moments as well.

Giddey wowed, looking leagues ahead of most other competition. Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl looked like legitimate NBA contributors.

Even Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann, who largely weren't great overall, still showed why they belonged an a quickly improving young roster.

The Thunder now have three roster cuts to make, and then look to their preseason slate in early October.

