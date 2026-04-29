Isaiah Hartenstein Left His Mark On The Thunder's Opening Playoff Round

Oklahoma City flew past the Suns with help from its experienced big man.

The Thunder completed the sweep of the Phoenix Suns on Monday night with a 131-122 Game 4 win. OKC was the only team this year to win its first-round series in just four games, giving the Thunder well-deserved rest going into round two.

Oklahoma City dominated the Suns the whole series, and although it wasn’t in the flashiest way, a big part of this dominance was due to the play of Isaiah Hartenstein. The seventh-year big man showcased his skills in all four games for OKC and was a big part of the Thunder taking this series in just four games.

Hartenstein averaged 11 points per game in the first series for the Thunder, which was capped off by an incredible Game 4 performance where he had 18 points on 71.4% shooting. However, Hartenstein’s biggest impact on OKC’s squad has never been his scoring, and this stayed true, even with his boosted scoring average.

Hartenstein can clean up the glass like no other, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this series. What’s more impressive about his rebounding is the volume that he does on the offensive side of the game. The Thunder big man led the squad in offensive rebounds during the regular season with 3.2 per game, but has ramped it up this postseason, as he is averaging 4.5 offensive boards per game this postseason.

Hartenstein brought the physicality and experience OKC needed in this series to thrive. With this being his fifth postseason, the big man knows what it takes to win and has been a good anchor in the middle for his young frontcourt teammate, Chet Holmgren.

His leadership down low made every game a battle for Phoenix, as Hartenstein and Holmgren were not easy opponents to score on. Hartenstein posted an average of one block per game this series to show for it, being a menace with his long reach.

This solid play from the Thunder's big man is something the team hopes will continue in the near future as the playoffs stretch on. Hartenstein was a solid piece of the formula that led OKC to its first championship last year, and with him improving his play, the chances of Oklahoma City defending its title are growing.

The Thunder and Hartenstein don’t know for sure who they will be facing in round two of the playoffs, but if Hartenstein can keep dominating and leading, OKC should be confident no matter who stands in the way.