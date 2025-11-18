The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, 126-109, in a wire-to-wire victory at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This marks the Thunder's 14th victory in their 15th game this season.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have to do much in the Thunder's win, playing just 29 minutes, scoring 23 points, assisting on eight made shots and picking up three steals. Center Chet Holmgren continued his strong stretch of play, scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting night.

The Thunder scored 49 points in the first quarter, the most in any quarter in Thunder franchise history.

Here are three takeaways from the explosive Thunder victory.

Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) dunks against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Lu Dort's Offense Returns

It was a very slow start to the season for 2024-25 All-Defensive guard Luguentz Dort, who came into the night averaging just 6.6 points and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 31% from the field and 21.1% from behind the arc. His offensive hibernation ended Monday night against the Pelicans.

The seventh-year guard from Arizona State University tallied a season-high 17 points in 28 minutes, as well as one steal and one block. Dort shot 5-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-6 from three-point land.

This performance was a sigh of relief for Dort, who missed five games due to injury before returning in the Thunder's last game on Nov. 15 against the Charlotte Hornets. Before going down with an upper trap strain, he was struggling greatly on offense, begging to see a shot to fall.

This can get Dort going, who shot nearly 40% from three the past two seasons, who is notoriously a streaky shooter that can get going in a hurry.

Nov 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

2. Thunder Domination Continues

The Thunder made history in the first quarter against the Pelicans. The team's 49 first-quarter points marked the most in a single period in the history of the franchise.

The 25-point advantage was also the franchise's first-quarter point margin record, showcasing dominance from the second of the opening tip.

It was by the fingertips of Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Holmgren to come out of the gates that strong. Dort scored 12 first-quarter points, while Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 and Holmgren scored nine.

A dominant performance like this ensured Gilgeous-Alexander sat on the bench during the fourth quarter for the fourth straight night.

The defense was suffocating and the Pelicans had no idea how to handle the Thunder's three-point barrage. Strong runs such as this are exactly why OKC ran away with games last season; that tradition has stayed the same this year.

Nov 11, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Isaiah Hartenstein Is the Perfect "Do It All" Player

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein put together a complete performace against the Pelicans.

The big man scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, assisted six times, blocked one shot and picked up four steals. He shot 7-of-10 from the floor and missed his lone three-point attempt.

Hartenstein continued to be the rock of the Thunder starting lineup, setting physical screens and consistently finding holes in the opposing defense. His defense continues to improve, appearing more switchable every night.

OKC returns to Paycom Center on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. against the Sacramento Kings. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports - Oklahoma.