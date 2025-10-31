3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Win Over The Wizards
The Oklahoma City Thunder remain undefeated as they took care of business tonight, beating the Washington Wizards 127-108. The Thunder won this game with a little more ease than most of their games, as they didn’t trail after they went up 14-13 in the first quarter.
The Thunder’s backcourt led the way as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and both Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell had 20 points. This was much needed as OKC was still without Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who are both out due to injury.
It might've been an easier win for the Thunder but there are still new things they learn every game.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s win over the Wizards
1. Hustle is never an issue
No matter if every shot is falling or no shots are falling, you never have to worry about the Thunder’s want to. It started on the very first Thunder possession, as OKC had 4 offensive rebounds before finally making its first basket. The Thunder had a good day on the offensive glass as they ended the night with 14 offensive rebounds.
This hustle also comes on defense, as the Thunder, like usual, caused numerous turnovers. The Wizards had 23 turnovers, and 16 were Thunder steals from the likes of Alex Caruso and the scrappy Thunder backcourt. No matter how they’re shooting the ball, the Thunder’s motor will never run low.
2. Isaiah Joe is the three point shooter the Thunder have needed
The Thunder guard made his season debut Thursday night as he was suffering from a left knee injury in the first five games of the season, and he was exactly what the Thunder needed. Joe started the game off hot as he hit two threes in the first quarter.
Joe didn’t slow down either, as he ended the game with 20 points as he made 5 threes. This is exactly what the Thunder needed, as they were only shooting 28.8% from deep before Thursday night. Hopefully, Joe's shooting can become a trend and the Thunder can continue to shoot well from three.
3. The Thunder know how to win
No matter who has suited up for the Thunder, they have found a way to win every time. The 2024-25 season was the first time the Thunder had opened a season 6-0. Now, after their win against the Wizards, the Thunder have done it in back-to-back seasons.
Leading the way has been MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has scored under 30 points in only one game this season. The Thunder’s defense has also continued to keep them in games as they’ve gone through shooting slumps and have been missing star power.
With the Thunder starting the season so hot, imagine what they can do when they are back to 100%.