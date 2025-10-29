Aaron Wiggins Has Proven He Can Play Any Role for Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder stole a win Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings to move to 5-0 on the season.
The Thunder have been through multiple challenges in each of their games, but in the end, they have found a way to come out with a win in all of them. This has been thanks to multiple players stepping up in the absence of stars like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Aaron Wiggins, in particular, has been able to step up whenever he is called upon.
Wiggins has perfected the art of knowing what the Thunder needs from him on any given night. Whether that means settling into a role player position or being one of the main scorers, Wigginis has done it all.
Wiggins has started two games for OKC this season, one was Tuesday night’s game against the Kings, and the other was the second game of the season against the Pacers.
In both games, Wiggins did exactly what a starter would do: lead the team. In the double-overtime thriller against the Pacers, Wiggins had 23 points and nine rebounds to help boost the Thunder over Indiana. He put up these strong numbers efficiently as well, shooting 50% from the floor and 55.6% from three.
Tuesday night, Wiggins had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists to push the short-rostered Thunder to their fifth win. Wiggins shot 46.7% from the field and even added three blocks and a steal to his impressive resume.
Wiggins still impacts the game even when he’s not asked to carry the statistical load for OKC. In the three games Wiggins did not start, he still contributed as he averaged 10 points and three rebounds. These are not overwhelming stats, but they are a great boost off the bench for a deep Thunder team.
Wiggins will look to continue to shift back and forth for the Thunder this season, as it is something he has done before. Wiggins started 26 games last year for the Thunder and showed the same level of play. In those 26 games, Wiggins averaged 15.2 points per game and shot 49% from the field.
Oklahoma City does not ask Wiggins to carry a majority of the workload every night, but when they do, he’s more than ready for it.
Although when the Thunder don't ask this from him, Wiggins is also ready to step up whenever his name is called to impact the game.