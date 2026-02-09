Both OKC Thunder, Lakers Without MVP Candidates for Tonight’s Game

The Thunder take on the Lakers on Monday evening, with both teams desperate to nab a win ahead of the All-Star break.

Oklahoma City stands atop of the league still, sitting at 40-13 on the season. Despite that, other teams are closing in, with the East-leading Pistons sitting with the same amount of losses, and San Antonio having closed the gap in the Western Conference.

The Lakers sit in a different boat at No. 5 in the West, needing wins to pass up Houston, and overtake the Nuggets and Spurs.

Oklahoma City is dealing with various injuries as it enters the All-Star break, and will hope to be fully healthy following the hiatus. Grabbing a win against Los Angeles first, though, would help to cushion themselves as other teams make a play for the top seed.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Abdominal strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: surgical recovery

LA Lakers injuries:

Deandre Ayton — Probable: Right knee soreness

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring strain

Adou Thiero — Out: Right MCL Sprain

Oklahoma City sees several notable player on their injury report, but does get All-NBA forward Jalen Williams back just in time to grab a few more wins before break.

Williams has dealt with multiple injuries this season, first missing the opening chunk of the season due to a wrist injury sustained in last year’s postseason run, before tweaking his hamstring. He’s played in just 24 games so far this season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

His return is especially notable given OKC’s been playing without multiple ball-handlers, including reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is out with an abdominal strain. Oklahoma City will also continue to be without breakout guard Ajay Mitchell as he works back from an abdominal strain.

OKC will also be without two rookies in Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

The Lakers see their own MVP candidate in Luka Doncic listed with a hamstring strain. He missed Saturday’s game against Golden State, and is averaging an NBA-high 32.8 points per game so far this season.

Los Angeles will also be without rookie Adou Thiero, though starting center Deandre Ayton is listed as probable to play.

The Thunder and Lakers tip off at 9 p.m. CT from Los Angeles, CA.