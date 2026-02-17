Jaylin Williams Could be Critical to OKC Thunder's Post-All-Star Success

Oklahoma City is ready for the final stretch of the regular season, and its backup big man could play an integral role in where the Thunder end up in the standings.

Over the final two months of the season, teams around the league will be looking to improve and cement their status in the standings. While it once appeared Oklahoma City might not have much work to do in this portion of the season, the Thunder’s lead on the No. 1 seed in the West is shrinking, and the Detroit Pistons took control of the league’s best record going into the All-Star break.

As the Thunder look to navigate this difficult stretch to finish the season, they could use some extra contributions from key role players. Considering Oklahoma City’s situation inside, Jaylin Williams might be an X factor for the team to wrap up the regular season.

With Isaiah Hartenstein still ramping up from his return from a calf strain that’s bothered him for most of the season and Chet Holmgren dealing with the largest load of his career, Williams’ ability to not only eat minutes for the Thunder when those two are on the bench, but also be a reliable force when one or both is on the injury report will be massive.

Last season, the Thunder had a few games with Williams effectively running the show at center toward the end of the year and saw success, albeit in low-stakes matchups. While Williams might not be the Thunder’s ideal starting center, he’s a serviceable option for Mark Daigneault in any games Holmgren and Hartenstein are unavailable.

Since returning from a 13-game midseason injury absence, Williams has averaged 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in just under 21 minutes of action per night. Add in his 37% mark from beyond the arc, and Williams has shown that he can be a reliable player for the Thunder regardless of the circumstance.

Although Williams’ solid play this season might not be enough to result in any sort of playoff role for the big man, he can still play a significant role in where the Thunder land in the standings to finish out the regular season. The Thunder haven’t been dealt a great hand in the injury department this season, so as Oklahoma City prioritizes health heading into the postseason, Williams and others will need to step up and ensure that the Thunder are in the best position to defend their title in April and beyond.