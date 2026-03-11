OKC Proves Once Again Why It Can Thrive Without Its Star Players Present

Oklahoma City was able to take down one of the top teams in the West without some of its own top players.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to take down the Denver Nuggets on Monday night after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a three-pointer to take the lead with seconds remaining, and give the Thunder a 129-126 win.

This was a good win for OKC as the Nuggets are currently only 1.5 games behind third in the Western Conference, and have an MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic leading the team. What makes this win even better for the Thunder is that they were nowhere near full strength during it.

Oklahoma City was without three of its regular starters, as Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein all failed to step foot on the hardwood Monday night. This has been an issue for OKC, as it has been bitten by the injury bug badly this year in terms of its starting five.

Williams has only played in 26 games this season, followed by Hartenstein, who has only played in 36. The Thunder have still been able to stay afloat without some of their star players as they are sitting at first in the West, but it’s nice to see them take care of business against a top-tier opponent without their full power.

OKC is able to do this because of how deep its roster truly is. Gilgeous-Alexander, of course, is the frontrunner for a second straight MVP and is the backbone of the Thunder squad, but he isn’t the only one who can get the job done.

Jaylin Williams had 29 points and has proven this season that he can truly be a valuable scoring option for Oklahoma City, breaking his career high in points multiple times. Ajay Mitchell made his return to the hardwood Monday night and picked up right where he left off, scoring 24 points. Mitchell has had a breakout year for OKC, as he is averaging 14.3 points per game this season.

A newer face in Oklahoma City is proving he, too, adds to the depth of the Thunder. Jared McCain had 13 points and has already scored 20 or more points in a Thunder jersey three times.

OKC is ready for the return of all of its players, especially its stars. However, the Thunder have proven that anyone on their roster can be the exact player they need, against any team that sits in their path.