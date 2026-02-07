OKC Thunder Announce Starting Five vs. Houston Rockets

On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets as the teams enter this game short handed. The OKC Thunder are without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and top bench table setter Ajay Mitchell. The Rockets are down Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams and Jae'Sean Tate coming into this game before tabbing Amen Thompson as questionable with an illness on Saturday morning. The Rockets then upgraded Thompson back to available for this tilt.

This marks the return of Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso and Lu Dort from a one game reprieve as they sat out the second night of a back-to-back set on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. It also signals the debut of newly acquired guard Jared McCain who the team nabbed from Philadelphia in a trade on Wednesday. McCain already made headlines Saturday morning by switching his number from 30 to No. 3 after the Thunder waived Chris Youngblood to elevate Buddy Boehiem to a two-way pact following Youngblood using all 50 days at the NBA level for the Bricktown Ballers.

Down two staple starters and all three of their preferred ball handlers, the Oklahoma City Thunder were forced to shuffle their rotation and starting lineup against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

30 minutes before tip-off we got the answer for who would start for each side.

OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Aaron Wiggins, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Houston Rockets Starting Lineup

Reed Sheppard, G

Tari Eason, F

Jabari Smith Jr., F

Kevin Durant, F

Alperen Sengun, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to bounce back and get in the win column through plenty of adversity on Saturday afternoon at home during this Nationally televised tilt on ABC. The Thunder will have to do so down three of their most important players, including their superstar. The Houston Rockets are also disappointed with their recent stretch of play, having dropped a game at home to the red-hot Charlotte Hornets the last time out on Thursday which sparked plenty of frustration with Sengun's defense or lack there of.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this contest as well as the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to be the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to go back-to-back as champions and buck the recent trend of parity across the NBA.