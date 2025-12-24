All eyes in the NBA world are on this San Antonio Spurs-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. This is the second game of three that these two teams will tango for in a two week span. It started last Saturday in Vegas, where the Thunder were handed one of their three losses to date on the year by San Antonio on the massive stage with the entire NBA world watching. Now, these two play in the shadows of regional networks before returning to center stage on Christmas Day come Thursday. A unique set up and challenge to see the top two squads in the Western Conference play against each other so often, including five total regular season games against each other during the 2025-26 campaign.

In this game, the San Antonio Spurs are at full strength with only G League two-way contracts listed as out for this affair as star Victor Wembanyama was upgraded to available after initally being on the Injury Report as questionable with left calf management.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without back up big man Jaylin Williams as he deals with right heel bursitis and back up point guard Ajay Mitchell as he enters NBA concussion protocol after leaving Monday's game early against Memphis.

A relatively clean injury report this late into the season and a matchup everyone is on fire for, led to an interesting starting lineup announcement. Since returning from his calf strain, Wembanyama has been on a minute restriction which has led to him coming off the bench. Tonight, the Spurs will continue that trend.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

San Antonio Spurs Starters:

De'Aaron Fox, G

Stephon Castle, G

Devin Vassell, F

Harrison Barnes, F

Luke Kornett, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to build on last night's win against the Memphis Grizzlies and bounce back from their loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday in Vegas during the NBA Cup Semi-Final. This is going to be a great appetizer to Thursday's Christmas Day slate, a stand alone Nationally Televised contest that the entire NBA World will witness. This baseball-style series will shape plenty of NBA fodder to close out the calendar year.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game as well as the entire Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers chase history throughout this 2025-26 campaign.