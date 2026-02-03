OKC Thunder Defensive Ace Makes Interesting Representation Change

Lu Dort is a fixture of the Oklahoma City Thunder. In his sixth year with the Bricktown Ballers, Dort has seen it all. As a rookie, he was part of a spunky Thunder team that far exceeded expectations before becoming a rebuilding club. He helped the Thunder navigate that rebuild by being not only a culture setter but also one of the more impressive developmental stories documented in the NBA and eventually got Oklahoma City their first title less than 12 months ago.

Now, as the Oklahoma City Thunder attempt to become the first back-to-back winners since the 2018 Golden State Warriors, Dort has switched representation, now inking a deal with Klutch Sports Group ahead of a pivotal summer for both Oklahoma City and the defensive ace.

Dort has an $18.2 million team option that the Thunder have to decide on at season's end, with plenty of options. They can simply pick up the option and have Dort play the last year of his deal as an expiring contract and see if the two sides can work out an extension, or pick up the option and ship him out this summer, or decline the option and ink him to a long-term pact. That was always going to be one of –– if not the –– biggest hurdles to clear this offseason for Sam Presti and company.

Not to mention the team option worth $28.5 million for Isaiah Hartenstein, and the club option with $7.1 million dollars owed on Kenrich Williams looming. Plus, fellow defensive ace Cason Wallace is extension eligible this summer.

It is safe to say that no matter Dort's choice to represent him, this offseason was always going to be a massive one for all sides.

Though the decision to go to Klutch Sports is an interesting one. There are more agencies in the modern era than anyone can count, but even the most casual NBA fan knows Klutch above all else. Perhaps it is the only representation group they know.

Klutch, of course, made popular by Rich Paul and LeBron James, is a group also known for maximizing a player's earning power. Their wanting Dort, a former undrafted two-way player, before he is due for a new pact, says a lot about how far the 26-year-old has made it in his NBA journey.

However, it must be noted that at the end of the day, regardless of reputation, the agents work for the players and this summer impacts Klutch, Dort and the Thunder in a big way, with all three needing to still be aligned but this move is not a guaranteed disruptor for a player who embodies the current culture of the organization.

It is impossible to deny the timing of this announcement being just a few days before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but look no further than last year's All-Star break where Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander elected to ditch his then-representation Thad Foucher before still inking his supermax deal with the Bricktown Ballers.

Time will tell what this all means for Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season and the fallout of this decision from the defensive ace.