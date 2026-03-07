OKC Thunder Homestand Gives Jared McCain Chance to Solidify Spot in Rotation

Oklahoma City’s newest addition could be ready to stake his claim in the rotation.

Over the past few weeks, the Thunder have been navigating several key injuries as they try to remain at the top of the Western Conference. With the opportunity to secure the top overall record in the league still in play, the Thunder’s final few weeks should be filled with important matchups.

Along with trying to hang onto the top seed, the Thunder will also be looking to get a better idea of what their postseason rotation might look like. Trade deadline addition Jared McCain was originally expected not to be much of a factor in that discussion when he arrived, but his play over the past couple of weeks shows that he has to be in the mix.

It’s already clear that the Thunder have confidence in McCain, given that he’s played some important minutes in tight games since arriving. However, the regular season and postseason are completely different animals.

Still, the Thunder have some potential playoff-like games coming up against some of the league’s top contenders. So, McCain should be able to put together some key performances in this four-game homestand against the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

With all four games being on national TV against potential playoff opponents, it’s hard to find a four-game homestand with more juice than this one. As McCain noted in the Thunder’s win against the Nuggets last week, Paycom Center had a playoff atmosphere.

Luckily for McCain, he mostly thrived in that setting, putting up 14 points in 19 minutes in that contest. That matchup was one of several that McCain has made a clear impact in since the deadline, scoring in double figures in eight of his 12 games with the Thunder.

While his defense can still be a work in progress, the extra time in between games in this homestand should help him on that end. That extra time may also allow him to get better acclimated to Oklahoma City’s system, a luxury he also had during the All-Star break.

Building chemistry in such a short amount of time ahead of the postseason is a daunting task for any player, particularly a guy in year two. Yet, McCain has already shown he could be a factor for Mark Daigneault when the lights are brightest.

It’s impossible to know how McCain will perform in the postseason until he steps on the floor in a playoff series, but these next few marquee matchups could give a glimpse into how valuable McCain might be when the season is on the line.