OKC Thunder Recall Nikola Topic After Stellar G League Stint

The Oklahoma City Thunder are short handed entering this game against the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder are without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, Defensive ace Alex Caruso, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell and All-Star big man Chet Holmgren as the Warriors also deal with their fair share of massive injuries including to Steph Curry as well as Jimmy Butler III who is out for the season.

This afternoon, the Oklahoma City Blue battled the Texas Legends in the penultimate home game of the year for the Blue. The OKC Thunder G League affiliate fell to Texas, but rookie guard Nikola Topic was a leader for the Blue in this contest. He dished out six assists, hauled in as many rebounds, swiped two steals and swatted a shot en route to 28 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 at the charity stripe in 28 minutes of action.

Saturday was on the heels of Wednesday's showing in the Paycom Center as Topic put up 29 points, nine assists, four rebounds, on just eight missed shots while going 2-for-6 from beyond the arc in 34 minutes during the Blue's 129-120 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

As is the nature of the dueling NBA and NBA G League schedules, with the OKC Blue and OKC Thunder sharing a building, the games often overlap. Such as Saturday in yet another double header day.

In the past, Mark Daigneault has been aggressive with playing two-way players, or youngsters, on both ends of a back-to-back set and as the team announced they were recalling Topic to join the Thunder, many have wondered if he will see action in tonight's game against the Warriors.

While this scribe will never speak for Daigneault and certainly not try to predict what lineup combinations he will toss out there, it would be interesting if Daigneault decides to deploy Topic after he played in 28 minutes this afternoon.

Which is why it is important to remember that by NBA rules, the team has to go through the administrative process to recall Topic from the G League to legally allow him to sit on the bench during tonight's Thunder game.

No matter what, it is great to see Topic back on the floor and performing well in his minutes. His growth as a player will be interesting to monitor in Oklahoma City.