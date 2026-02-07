Three Takeaways From Shorthanded OKC Thunder's Loss to Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their second consecutive game Saturday afternoon to the Houston Rockets, 112-106 at Paycom Center.

The Thunder fell to 40-13 with the loss. They are now tied with the Detroit Pistons in the loss column at the top of the NBA.

Cason Wallace led the way with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, but it was not enough to overcome Houston.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's clutch-time loss.

Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (30) moves the ball between Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) and center Clint Capela (30) during the first half at Paycom Center.

1. Thunderous Second Quarter

The Thunder blasted to a six-point advantage heading into the halftime break after the game had been tied at the end of one. A combination of strong defense and transition offense powered the team to a small cushion.

Isaiah Joe dominated in the period, scoring eight points, knocking down two triples, in nine minutes of play. New acquisition Jared McCain scored his first points in a Thunder uniform with a midrange jumpshot.

OKC had four steals in the quarter, suffocating Houston's offense to win the period despite struggling in the half-court on the offensive end. The motto of turning elite defense to transition offense was visible in the quarter. It put the Thunder in a position to win going into the break.

Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) goes up for a basket beside Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) during the first half at Paycom Center.

2. Cason Wallace Continues To Step Up

Wallace had another sensational offensive performance with a 23-point performance against the Rockets. He added four rebounds, four assists and four steals to his totals, shooting 10-for-16 from the floor.

The Kentucky product has been known for dominant defensive performances throughout his career, but has turned up his offensive engine as of late. Wallace got the majority of his points on cuts and drives to the paint.

He was also able to get the Thunder moving in transition, picking up steals on the ball and in the passing lanes. In the absence of three key Thunder playmakers, Wallace will be crucial as a creator for his team.

Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) defends a drive by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half at Paycom Center.

3. Not Enough Firepower

Despite the team's best efforts, the Thunder did not have enough firepower to defeat the Rockets. In the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, the entire team will have to contribute and score to win games against good competition.

Losing a 30-point-per-game scorer and two players who average close to 20 a night is rough for an offense to deal with. That was obvious in the loss.

Joe scored 21, Wallace scored 23, Holmgren scored 17 and Wiggins scored 17, but it was not enough to defeat Houston. The Rockets found ways to get points despite lower-scoring games by Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun and they were able to get by the shorthanded Thunder.