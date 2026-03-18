Three Takeaways From the OKC Thunder's Tough-Fought Win Over the Magic

Oklahoma City got itself into a battle in Orlando

The Thunder and Magic had a back-and-forth battle for four straight quarters, with OKC barely edging this one out 113-108. Paolo Banchero gave OKC a run for its money as he led the Magic with 32 points.

However, the combined effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren was too much for the Orlando defense.

At one point, the Thunder had an 18-point lead over the Magic, but Orlando would come storming back and make this bout intense at the end.

The Thunder once again proved why they are one of the best teams in the league and somehow find a way to win time after time.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s close win over the Magic.

Mar 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talks to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) after a foul by guard Alex Caruso (9) against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

1. A rough night from three

The Thunder aren’t known for being the best three-point shooting team in the league, and Tuesday night was a prime example of that. OKC started the game cold as they only shot 20% from beyond the arc in the first half, only making three triples.

Oklahoma City would end the game shooting 31% from deep, as a couple of shots started falling. The Thunder only shoot 36% from three on average, and are smart enough to know that some nights the shots just aren’t falling. Because of this, OKC had 54 points in the paint and were able to get past the poor shooting from deep.

The Thunder’s inability to shoot from deep hurt them in this contest, especially with the high volume of threes the Magic shot. Luckily, it didn’t cost OKC the win, but the Thunder must be aware of this as the regular season is coming to a close.

Mar 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. The MVP is back to his old self

The Thunder’s last game was not the best showing for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he put up 20 points on 31.8% shooting. Tuesday night was a different story as the MVP had 40 points on 51.9% shooting.

Gilgeous-Alexander did more than just score as he had five rebounds and also got things done on the defensive end with four steals. This game marks game 129 in a row with at least 20 points for Gilgeous-Alexander, and it doesn’t look like that streak will end anytime soon.

He would be the reason OKC stayed in this game, and would ultimately be the reason OKC came out on top.

Mar 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) react after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

3. Late-season dominance continues

With a win against the Magic on Tuesday night, the Thunder have now won nine straight games. This has been a dominant stretch where OKC has defeated top teams like the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Knicks and Celtics.

OKC once again showcased its dominance on Tuesday night and is still sitting at the top of the West. The Thunder are looking to ride this high all the way into the playoffs and are prepared to make a run for their second championship in a row.