Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Sam Presti Lays Out OKC's Offseason Plans

Thunder GM Sam Presti preached patience as Oklahoma City embarks on a crucial offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been completely transparent about their rebuild, which is commendable. 

Even if the Thunder win the NBA Draft Lottery, improbably landing the first and fifth overall picks, don't expect wholesale changes. 

While the timeline for OKC returning to relevancy would be sped up, General Manager Sam Presti said in his end of the season exit interview that the franchise would be taking a patient and measured approach to reassembling the roster. 

Presti
Video

Watch: Sam Presti Lays Out OKC's Offseason Plans

Cade Cunningham
Draft Coverage

Opinion: Cunningham Could Speed up the Thunder Rebuild

Presti Trust the Process
Video

Watch: Sam Presti Speaks on the Difficulties of Scouting During COVID

Isaiah Roby vs Golden State
Video

Watch: Isaiah Roby on Realizing he's an NBA Caliber Player

Lu Dort vs Philadelphia 76ers
News

What the Thunder can Learn From the Sixers Rebuild

EuroLeague
News

EuroLeauge MVP Micic Considering NBA Options

Damian Lillard
News

Column: Situations Like Damian Lillard's Could Determine OKC's Future

Sam Presti
Video

Watch: Sam Presti's "Trust the Process" Moment