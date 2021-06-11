Watch: Sam Presti Lays Out OKC's Offseason Plans
Thunder GM Sam Presti preached patience as Oklahoma City embarks on a crucial offseason.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been completely transparent about their rebuild, which is commendable.
Even if the Thunder win the NBA Draft Lottery, improbably landing the first and fifth overall picks, don't expect wholesale changes.
While the timeline for OKC returning to relevancy would be sped up, General Manager Sam Presti said in his end of the season exit interview that the franchise would be taking a patient and measured approach to reassembling the roster.