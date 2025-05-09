Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch Shares Honest First Reaction to Anthony Edwards Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards left the second quarter of Thursday's Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury.
The injury itself looked ugly. Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis inadvertently stepped on Edwards's ankle, and it certainly didn't look like something that the Timberwolves star would come back from on Thursday.
"This one, I was really worried about, actually," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "This one, I was really planning on not seeing him the rest of the game, to be honest with you."
But Edwards did return to the game. Ultimately, Edwards got his ankle retaped, tested it out, and felt good enough to re-enter the contest.
"Once we got to like the third movement in my ankle, I'm like 'Alright, it's starting to feel good. If we tape it, I'll see how it feels. [Wolves trainer David Hines] does a great job of making sure I'm good before I get out there, so big shoutout to David."
Edwards finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes of action, and the Timberwolves have sent the series to the Bay Area tied 1-1.