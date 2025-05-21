Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels on Guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 'He Gets Calls'
The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder and newly minted league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 114-88 on Tuesday night.
Gilgeous-Alexander, as he has all season, led the way for the Thunder. He scored a game-high 31 points and added nine assists and five rebounds. But the story coming out of the game was the officiating and friendly home whistle that he received as he amassed 14 free throw attempts in Game 1.
Timberwolves star wing defender Jaden McDaniels was tasked with guarding Gilgeous-Alexander for most of Game 1, and was on the receiving end of several of those drawn fouls. McDaniels fouled out of the contest with the game in-hand for the Thunder.
When asked about the officiating on Gilgeous-Alexander, McDaniels was honest in how he is approaching the task at hand heading into Game 2.
"We expected it," McDaniels said of the foul calls speaking to the media on Wednesday. "Myself just knowing coming in, he gets calls. Not everything is going to go our way. Nothing we can do about it, just gotta keep playing."
While admitting that Gilgeous-Alexander gets a good whistle from league officials, McDaniels also said the onus is on the Timberwolves to defend better as a team.
"We just gotta stop fouling," McDaniels added. "We're being a little bit too physical. We gotta switch our gameplan of how the refs are calling the game. ... Just expect things to happen. He's gonna get calls and the refs aren't always gonna be on our side."
Stopping the head of the snake in Gilgeous-Alexander is paramount for the Timberwolves if they want to pull off the upset and advance to the NBA Finals.