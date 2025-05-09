SI

Timberwolves Release Statement on Fan Incident With Warriors Star Draymond Green

The Timberwolves organization released a statement describing details of the incident between the fan and Green.

A fan was ejected for shouting a racial slur in the direction of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during Thursday night's Game 2.
The Minnesota Timberwolves organization released a statement addressing the incident involving a Timberwolves fan and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during Thursday night's Game 2.

A fan was ejected for directing a racial slur at the Warriors star, Golden State's security team confirmed to ESPN on Thursday night.

"During the fourth quarter of last night's game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green. A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments toward Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken," Timberwolves PR said in part.

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the contest when Green was riding a stationary bike in the tunnel near the Warriors' bench. Green and the fan exchanged a back-and-forth interaction before the fan was ejected.

