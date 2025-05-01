Timberwolves Troll LeBron James With Savage Clip After Eliminating Lakers in Playoffs
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came well short of a series comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, losing 103-96 in Game 5 in an early elimination from the playoffs.
Despite high hopes for Luka Doncic's first postseason in a Lakers jersey, James and Co. had no answer for an aggressive Timberwolves side that never took their foot off the pedal.
James got knocked out of the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year, an undesirable feat that's made more notable considering the 40-year-old has reached the NBA Finals nine times since the 2010-11 season.
Could Father Time finally be catching up to him? The Timberwolves' social media team certainly seems to think so.
Following Game 5's win, the Timberwolves posted a clip of James from the Netflix documentary, Starting 5, which followed James as well as four other NBA stars during the 2023-24 season. In one episode of the show, James talks about potentially retiring if "there was someone on the floor that was better fit for the moment than me," but notes that he hasn't met that person yet.
The Timberwolves shared that clip of James and then immediately transitioned into an epic reel of Anthony Edwards driving a Lamborghini.
"I do not look up to anybody in the league right now currently," Edwards said.
He added, "Yeah, I want to cook LeBron one-on-one. Like, who don't?"
Rubbing a little salt in the wound there.
The 23-year-old Edwards has already been heralded by many as the next face of the NBA, with James himself giving his blunt opinions on the matter. After the Timberwolves star dropped 43 points in a pivotal Game 4 win over the Lakers, and went on to average 26.8 points across the five-game series to send James packing, the changing of the guard may have already begun.