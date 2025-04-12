Anthony Edwards gets tech against Nets, suspension looms for regular-season finale
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards picked up a technical foul during the second quarter of Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center in Minneapolis. The technical foul was his 18th of the season, and it'll prove a costly one as Edwards will likely now be suspended for Minnesota's regular-season finale against the Utah Jazz.
A player who acquires 16 technical fouls in a season receives an automatic one-game suspension by NBA rules. After that, a player will receive an additional one-game suspension for every two technical fouls they receive. Coincidentally, Edwards' previous suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul came against the Jazz, a game the Wolves dropped.
It's a big blow for the Wolves, who control their own destiny for a top-six seed in the Western Conference if they win out their final two games against the Nets and Jazz. While Utah is among the bottom feeders of the West, the team has beaten an Edwards-less Wolves team not all that long ago. Minnesota will be forced to play its all-important regular-season finale against Utah without its leading scorer in Edwards, whose 27.6 points per game rank fourth in the NBA.
The only caveat for the suspension would be if Edwards' technical foul was rescinded upon league review.
The Wolves and Jazz tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday at Target Center.
The game between the Wolves and Nets was still in progress at the time of publication.