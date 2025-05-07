Chris Finch calls out Anthony Edwards after dreadful Game 1 performance

Finch continued later on Ant



"What is there to talk about, you're the leader of the team, you gotta come out and set the tone. If your shots not going, you still have to carry the energy. If I gotta talk to guys about having the right energy, we aren't on the same page." https://t.co/IcPgfw9Fa9 pic.twitter.com/ytXvbSj1oJ