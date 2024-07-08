Jaylen Clark: Mike Conley is a 'great guy' for young Wolves guards to learn from
Mike Conley is leaving an impact on the future of the Wolves.
With little ability to move in free agency due to being in the second apron, the Timberwolves will need to rely on developing a young core of draft picks as they look to contend for their first-ever title. Conley has been aiding in that development since joining the team at the trade deadline in 2023.
Jaylen Clark, the 53rd overall pick in the 2023 draft by the Wolves, has spoken glowingly of Conley's impact on him over the last year.
"He's one of the best people I've ever met," Clark told media at Monday's Wolves practice. "Like, how he speaks to everybody, he respects everybody. He does everything the right way. He's always on time. He's never late. Always has a great positive attitude. Never gets out of character.... Like, just how to be an all around good person. He showed me how that translates to his game. He's one of the most consistent players, you know exactly what you're going to get from him every night. He's never too high, never too low."
Clark was unable to play during the 2023-24 season after suffering an Achilles injury in UCLA's final regular season game in 2023. The former Bruins shooting guard is now set to be a part of Minnesota's Summer League team that will feature the two first-round picks by the Wolves in this year's draft: Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr.
"He's a great guy for a group like us Rob [Dillingham], [Terrence] Shannon and everybody to be able to sit up under him and watch and just gain from him," continued Clark.
Summer League play for the Wolves will begin on Friday with a 4 p.m. CT matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN2.