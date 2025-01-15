Predicting a 9-game gauntlet as the Timberwolves close out January
The Timberwolves are about to be tested in a big way and it should serve as an indicator for whether they've finally figured things out after inconsistencies plagued them in an up and down first two months of the season.
Of late, the Timberwolves have been finding their footing with seven wins in their last 10 games, including four of the last five, Anthony Edwards has morphed into an MVP-level performer, Julius Randle is playing well, and Donte DiVincenzo has played like a star since replacing Mike Conley in the starting lineup.
But all wins are not created equal in the eyes of a critic. Minnesota beat Dallas on Christmas Day but Luka Doncic was injured in the first half and hasn't played since. in the win over Houston two nights later, the Rockets blew a double-digit lead in crunch time.
The Wolves then clipped the Spurs before three straight losses to the juggernaut Thunder and Celtics, and the surging Pistons. That wasn't a good sign, and Minnesota's last four wins are against the Clippers, Pelicans, Magic and Wizards.
The Pelicans and Wizards are horrible and the Magic were extremely shorthanded, so Minnesota still has to prove that they can do it really good teams. They'll get that opportunity running through a nine-game gauntlet to end January. Let's predict the outcome of each game.
Jan. 15 vs. Golden State (19-20) — win
The Warriors are reeling, having gone 6-17 after starting the season 12-3. Steph Curry is a Timberwolves killer but I can't see them coming into Target Center and beating the current version of the Timberwolves.
Jan. 17 at New York (26-15) — win
The Knicks came into Minnesota and whooped the Wolves on Dec. 19 but it's going to be different this time around. The Wolves have found a new groove and there's no way Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo are going to get embarrassed again.
Jan. 18 vs. Cleveland (34-5) — loss
This is an unfortunate back-to-back that features travel between games against two of the best teams in the NBA. A split should be expected, though it wouldn't be surprising if Minnesota lost both. Cleveland is a monster and has win streaks of 15 and 12 games, respectively, this season. And while the Wolves are playing a back-to-back, Cleveland will get a full day in Minneapolis to get acclimated for the Saturday night game after playing Thursday night at Oklahoma City.
Jan. 20 at Memphis (25-15) — loss
Having to play a really good team like the Mavericks in Memphis on MLK Day with only a day of rest after a brutal back-to-back is a tough ask. If Minnesota wins this game, it'll be quite the statement. I just don't see it happening.
Jan. 22 at Dallas (22-18) — win
The Mavs are 3-7 since Doncic was injured against the Wolves on Dec. 25. Minnesota will go into Dallas and pick up a key win against a weakened opponent.
Jan. 25 vs. Denver (24-15) — win
The Timberwolves love the matchup with the Nuggets, having knocked them out of last season's playoffs and defeated them 119-116 in Minneapolis in their only prior meeting this season. Nikola Jokic will get his triple-double, but the Timberwolves will get the win.
Jan. 27 vs. Atlanta (20-19) — win
The Hawks haven't been good on the road, losers in six of their last eight away from home.
Jan. 29 at Phoenix (19-20) — loss
The Suns haven't lost at home to the Wolves since March 18, 2021. Since then they've beaten Minnesota in Phoenix six consecutive times.
Jan. 30 at Utah (10-28) — win
The Jazz aren't good and Minnesota should take care of them even on the second night of a back-to-back with travel.
If the predictions above are correct, Minnesota would enter February with a record of 27-21. But it could easily go the other way because the schedule is really difficult and we still don't know if the positive play of late is truth or fiction.