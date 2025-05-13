Report: Timberwolves expected to stick with FanDuel Sports North next season
The Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be sticking with FanDuel Sports North for at least one more season.
While the Timberwolves could have abandoned the regional sports network this spring, they are "expected to extend" with Main Street Sports Group, FanDuel Sports Network's parent company, before their contract expires later this month, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal. Thirteen NBA teams will remain with the network in 2025-26.
The Wolves were among five teams — the others the Atlanta Hawks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks — who could have abandoned the network this spring, though each has opted to extend their contracts with the network, according to the Sports Business Journal. Options were limited as the NBA is yet to reveal its national regional sports network, and over-the-air TV brings in less revenue. The teams appear to believe Main Street is solvent.
Main Street emerged from bankruptcy five months ago and has been working to expand its streaming capabilities. According to the Sports Business Journal, the company claims 100% reach in local markets as it offers direct-to-consumer streaming via its app and as an Amazon Prime add-on. They claim their subscriber base has recently doubled.
The regional sports network has been often the source of ire from fans, however. The network hasn't been available on popular streaming services such as YouTube TV, and battles over rights have resulted in the station being inaccessible on major cable providers for periods. For example, Minnesota Twins games were unavailable to Comcast subscribers for much of last year until a deal was struck in August (the Twins have since agreed to a new broadcast deal with MLB).
The Wolves, Hawks, Cavaliers, Heat and Bucks will be among 13 total NBA teams under the FanDuel Sports Network umbrella. The Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs are all currently under contract with Main Street Sports Group.