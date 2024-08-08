Rudy Gobert plays only 5 minutes in France’s semifinal win over Germany
Rudy Gobert's role with the France National Team at the Paris Olympics has shrunk to virtually nothing, as he came off the bench for the second straight game on Thursday. He was once again a non-factor for France in their 73-69 semifinal over Germany. Gobert has played eight total minutes in the team's two knockout stage victories to advance to the gold medal game on their home soil.
After averaging 7.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks on 21 minutes per game in the group stage, all signs pointed toward the Timberwolves center continuing to form a dynamic big man duo with Victor Wembanyama, but the NBA's reigning Defensive Player of the Year has not been able to find a role in the knockout rounds.
Gobert surprisingly came off the bench in the quarterfinals against Canada on Tuesday, but he later said it was because he injured his left ring finger in a recent practice and had surgery on it on Monday.
The story got more confusing from there, as The Athletic's Sam Amick posted on X that France coach Vincent Collet said Gobert didn't have surgery. "Collet indicates this wasn’t surgery, but an exam that included an MRI and caused Gobert pain," Amick wrote. "It was a factor — but not at all THE factor — in his playing time. Collet wanted to go small(er). Gobert was cleared to play."
Rudy came off the bench again on Thursday against Germany. He ultimately played only five minutes, almost all of which came in the first half, except for a free throw rebounding situation late in the game. He attempted one shot and recorded 1 rebound and 1 assist in France's tightly-contested victory. The fact that he has played in both games indicates that the finger injury isn't an issue.
Gobert has averaged more than 10 points per game in every major international competition with France since the Rio Olympics in 2016, but this is his first competition playing next to Wembanyama. He's now averaging less than five points per game in Paris. It takes a unique player to compliment Wembanyama's 7-foot-4 skillset, and France clearly hasn't liked the fit of the two bigs in its last two matchups. They've leaned on more offensive-minded players like Mathias Lessort and Guerschon Yabusele at the 3 and 4 spots next to Wemby.
France is now expected to face the USA in the gold medal game on Saturday, assuming the Americans get past Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the other semifinal. With Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo, the U.S. has much more size than Germany or Canada, so it might be a more favorable matchup for Gobert. It'll be very interesting to see what type of role he has in that game if it comes to fruition.