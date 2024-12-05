Sleeping giant Timberwolves defense has awakened
Maybe the Timberwolves' ferocious defense just needed a little time to warm up. Kind of like a diesel truck on a subzero winter day in Minnesota.
Based on two weeks of results, the defense is warmed up and blasting down the NBA freeway.
After demolishing the Lakers and Clippers by scores of 109-80 and 108-80, respectively, the Timberwolves own the NBA's top-rated defense over the last seven games. The 102.2 defensive rating is No. 1 by a significant margin, with the next best more than three points back (Houston, 105.5).
For the season, the Timberwolves are No. 6 with a 108.6 defensive rating. Clearly, the ship has been righted.
In the last seven games, Minnesota's opponents are shooting 43.8% from the field. That's the worst shooting percentage in the league over that stretch. From 3-point range, opponents are an NBA-worst 32.2%.
Who have been the best Wolves defenders during this tear?
Player
Season D-rating
D-rating last 7 games
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
103.2
98.9
Rudy Gobert
105.0
100.4
Donte DiVincenzo
106.3
101.1
Mike Conley
106.9
95.9
Naz Reid
107.6
97.7
Anthony Edwards
108.8
102.2
Jaden McDaniels
110.0
105.5
Julius Randle
110.2
104.7
James Harden shot 8-of-30 in two games versus Minnesota during this stretch.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were a combined 8-of-30 shooting.
Fred VanVleet was 10-of-25. Alperun Sengun was 9-of-23 from the field.
Jayson Tatum was 8-of-21 and combined with Al Horford (3-of-10) and Jrue Holiday (3-of-10), the three Celtics starters shot just 14-of-41.
The Timberwolves appear to have rediscovered the defensive identity that made them a juggernaut last season. Two weeks is nothing to scoff at, but they'll need this type of play for the next four months if they are to be considered a serious contender in a league full of good teams.