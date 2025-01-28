Wolves' Leonard Miller named to All-Star weekend Rising Stars event
For the second time in his three years as a pro, Leonard Miller will represent the Minnesota Timberwolves during NBA All-Star weekend in the Rising Stars competition.
Miller was selected as one of the players who will represent the G League in the Rising Stars game, which is held the Friday of All-Star Weekend. This year's All-Star festivities are being held Feb. 14-16 at Golden State's Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
MIller last played in the Rising Stars event as a rookie in 2023. Minnesota drafted him in the second round with the 33rd overall pick in 2023.
This year's Rising Stars game will feature 10 rookies, 11 second-year players and seven players from the G League. The rookies and second-year players will be drafted onto three seven-player teams, while the seven G League players, including Miller, will make up the fourth team.
The four teams will compete in two semifinal games and then the championship game. The semifinal games are won by the team that is first to 40 points, and the championship game will be played to 25 points.
In 16 games with the Iowa Wolves this season, Miller is averaging 24.8 points and 11.8 rebounds.
Full rosters
Rookies:
Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards
Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic
Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers
Yves Messi, New Orleans Pelicans
Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Second-year players:
Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks
Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
Carson Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
G-League players:
JD Davison, Maine Celtics
Mac McClung, Osceola Magic
Bryce McGowens, Rip City Remix
Leonard Miller, Minnesota Timberwolves/Iowa Wolves
Dink Pate, Mexico City Capitanes
Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets/Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Pat Spencer, Santa Cruz Warriors