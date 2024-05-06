Anthony Edwards wants the Michael Jordan comparisons to stop
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sees all of the comparisons to Michael Jordan and he wants them to "stop."
"He's the greatest of all time. I can't be compared to him," Edwards told FOX Sports' Melissa Rohlin.
Edwards has taken the league by storm since the playoffs started, guiding the Wolves to a four-game sweep of the Suns in round one and a Game 1 win over the Nuggets Saturday in the organization's first second-round series in 20 years.
The 22-year-old guard says it's not the pressure of the comparison that he doesn't like but that "it's just not possible." That's a bit of a different tone than when Edwards told ESPN's Malika Andrews "they not wrong" when he was asked about the Jordan comparison.
There has been a steady stream of national commentators making the comp, from former Wolves great Kevin Garnett saying Edwards is a like a "young '84 Jordan" to former teammate Patrick Beverly telling J.J. Redick, "I told him, 'Man, you've got a chance, brother, to be Michael Jordan."
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins and Stephen A. Smith have also made the comparison in recent weeks, saying Ant is on track to be the next face of the league.
For Edwards though, it's only about winning.
"I don't really care," Edwards told Rohlin. "Whoever they make the face of the league — they don't pick me or if they pick me — it doesn't really bother me. I'm just trying to win with my teammates. I don't really care about being the face of the league. If my team could be the face of the league, that would be great."
Minnesota has shined so far in the playoffs, playing five games and winning five games, including their Game 1 106-99 win over the defending champion Nuggets. In the Wolves' playoff run, Edwards is setting the tone for his teammates.
Edwards is averaging 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 53% from the field and 43% from 3-point range, all career-highs. Edwards' 1.0 Offensive Win Shares and 30.3 Player Efficiency Rating are second behind only presumptive MVP Nikola Jokic in the playoffs.
"A healthy Timberwolves team, I see us winning the championship this year," Edwards told FOX Sports.
We'll see...