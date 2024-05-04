Chris Finch will be on Timberwolves bench for Game 1 against Nuggets
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch made his way up the podium for his routine pregame media availability before quipping, "That was easy."
Finch told reporters in Denver pregame that he will be behind the bench for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series between his Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Finch, who is walking around on crutches, will lean on assistant coach Micah Nori for a lot of the in-game action like walking the sideline, guiding huddles and interacting with officials.
It was known that Finch would be in Denver for Game 1 of the second-round series, but the logistics leading into the game were still unclear. The goal was always to have Finch behind the Timberwolves bench, but it wasn't clear whether that would be possible considering his injury.
But the Timberwolves will have Finch in the second row behind the bench with no one in front of him, meaning Minnesota won't have to figure out an alternate way that would allow him to coach.
Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during the Timberwolves' Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns when Mike Conley ran into him as he ran down the sideline and was bumped by Suns guard Devin Booker. The Timberwolves swept the Suns 4-0 to advance to the second round.