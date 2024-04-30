All Timberwolves

NBA reveals broadcaster, possible start times for Game 1 of Wolves-Nuggets

It'll either be an early or a late one.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates against the Phoenix Suns after game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center in Phoenix on April 28, 2024.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates against the Phoenix Suns after game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center in Phoenix on April 28, 2024.

It could either be an early one or a late one for the Timberwolves on Saturday.

The NBA announced that Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals will be at either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. (CST) in Denver on Saturday.

The game will be televised on TNT.

The start times depend on how a couple of Eastern Conference first-round series shake out. If either the series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers or the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers reach a Game 7, then the game will start at 8:30 p.m.

And if both of those series wrap up Tuesday night in Game 5, Wolves-Nuggets will also be at 8:30 p.m. But if they both wrap up in six games, then Game 1 for the Wolves will be at 6 p.m.

The schedule for the series was announced on Monday. After Game 1 in Denver on Saturday, the two teams will meet again in Denver for Game 2 on Monday. Games 3 and 4 in Minneapolis are slated for Friday, May 10, and Sunday, May 12. A potential Game 5 would be back in Denver on May 14.

And if the series goes the distance, which isn't inconceivable between two very good basketball teams, Game 6 would be on May 16 in Minneapolis, and Game 7 would be May 19 in Denver.

