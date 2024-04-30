NBA reveals broadcaster, possible start times for Game 1 of Wolves-Nuggets
It could either be an early one or a late one for the Timberwolves on Saturday.
The NBA announced that Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals will be at either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. (CST) in Denver on Saturday.
The game will be televised on TNT.
The start times depend on how a couple of Eastern Conference first-round series shake out. If either the series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers or the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers reach a Game 7, then the game will start at 8:30 p.m.
And if both of those series wrap up Tuesday night in Game 5, Wolves-Nuggets will also be at 8:30 p.m. But if they both wrap up in six games, then Game 1 for the Wolves will be at 6 p.m.
The schedule for the series was announced on Monday. After Game 1 in Denver on Saturday, the two teams will meet again in Denver for Game 2 on Monday. Games 3 and 4 in Minneapolis are slated for Friday, May 10, and Sunday, May 12. A potential Game 5 would be back in Denver on May 14.
And if the series goes the distance, which isn't inconceivable between two very good basketball teams, Game 6 would be on May 16 in Minneapolis, and Game 7 would be May 19 in Denver.