'That's the team people fear': Rudy Gobert says Wolves refocused
Defense. Defense. Defense.
That's the key to the Minnesota Timberwolves getting back on track, which in 2024 is a strange thing to think about considering the franchise that has long been the laughing stock of the NBA for most of its three-plus decades is now winning most nights even when they're not firing on all cylinders.
But on Friday night in Houston, Minnesota's engine was running smoothly and they cruised to a 122-95 win in a building that the Rockets had won 14 of 19 games at before running into the Timberwolves.
"We started the game with a defensive mindset and when we do that everything flows," Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said.
At 25-9 the Wolves own the best record in the Western Conference. But the elite defense that fueled wins in 20 of 25 games to start the season was stuttering and a performance like Friday night in Houston was necessary to, as Gobert said, "refocus" and get back in the right frame of mind.
"We never want to let anything affect who we are and who we are is a defensive-minded team. Whatever happens offensively, we have to find another level, kind of ability, maturity, that nothing can phase that. If you don't touch the ball, if you don't make the shots, we gotta to keep doing the things we have to do defensively. And I think it's a snowball effect," Gobert said. "When we don't get stops we get frustrated and it effects our offense. We gotta find another level of maturity and consistency when no matter what we gotta do what it takes to get stops."
Gobert, the centerpiece of Minnesota's No. 1-ranked defense, said "our mindset was slipping away" in recent weeks, including in home victories against the Lakers and Mavericks.
"Our destiny I think lies in the work we put in every day and how we keep inventing ourself every night," Gobert said.
"It's important sometimes to just recenter, regroup," he continued. "Sometimes we don't realize it and slip away from that a little bit. It's good to see, too, like, OK, that's fun. When we play like that it looks good. That's the team that we want to be. That's the team that people fear."
They regrouped against a young Houston team and now will have to prove it again Sunday when they take on an experienced Dallas team. Minnesota has beaten the Mavericks twice already this season, but Kyrie Irving didn't play in the first meeting and Luka Doncic and Irving missed the second matchup. Both are expected to be in the lineup when they host the Timberwolves on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. CT.